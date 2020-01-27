“Old Town Road” got a star-studded remix at the 62nd edition Grammy Awards last night – and whether you like the song or hate it, it’s well worth the watch.

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo has entered what the Grammys call the multiverse “Old Town Road”, and it is difficult to describe it otherwise. The oldest song number 1 in history took on a new life at the awards ceremony with this unique assortment of artists in the mix.

BTS turned “Old Town Road” into “Seoul Town Road”, the kid Walmart yodeling joined the fun, and Billy Ray wrapped up his lines with a much needed twang. All this time, Diplo started on a banjo.

The action didn’t stop there – “Big” Nas even appeared on stage to perform “Rodeo” (which usually presents Cardi B) for the collaboration that no one saw coming.

Lil Nas X won two Grammy Awards for best music video and best pop / group performance duo for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X performs “Old Town Road” at GRAMMY 2020

