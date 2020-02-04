Olathe teen argues in failed $ 8 Xanax deal murder | News

OLATHE, KS (AP) – A teenager from Olathe has been found guilty of lesser charges in the death of another teenager during a failed $ 8 Xanax deal.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jordan Denny was originally accused of murder in the death of March 2019 of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett. But instead, she pleaded guilty on Monday of attempted possession of Xanax with the intention of spreading, conspiracy to commit Xanax with the intention of spreading, interference and use of a telecommunications device during a drug crime. She is sentenced on February 20.

The statement says problems arose after Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., who is awaiting a capital murder charge, arranged to buy the anxiety drug through Denny. She told the authorities that her supplier was canceled and that she asked Padgett to leave with Bibee because her father had called the police.

The statement says Padgett was killed after he got in the car with Bibee, who was wounded two days later in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Another teenager, Rolland Kobelo, who was accused of helping set up the deal, was sentenced to more than four years in a juvenile correction for the worsening of the theft and distribution of Xanax.

