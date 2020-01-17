A Twitter user identified as @uncleajala reminded Nigerians to recognize Olamide as the backbone of rapper Phyno’s fame.

Ajala, who may be a staunch supporter of hitmaker Bobo, argued that everything that Phyno has become in the industry is due to Olamide.

He also listed artists like Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, Chinko Ekun, Fireboy DML alongside his colleague Phyno, who all owe their success to the rapper.

Before you disrespect Olamide, just know that Olamide has done a lot for the Nigerian entertainment industry, he has introduced us to Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Fireboy, Young John, Pheelz, Dj enimoney, Lyta, Phyno etc., always respect his name.

– Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 17, 2020

