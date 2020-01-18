`` Olamide has done a lot for music by making Phyno and others popular, so always put a little respect on his name ''

A young man identified as @uncleajala on Twitter in a recent tweet urged Nigerians to respect the music superstar, whose name is Olamide.

This tweet seems to have upset many Nigerian music lovers.

In his message, he urged music lovers to learn to appreciate Olamide for everything he has done in the music industry.

READ ALSO: READ Barack Obama’s adorable birthday message to his wife, Michelle Obama

He listed artists like Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, Chinko Ekun, Fireboy DML alongside his colleague Phyno, who all owe their success to the rapper.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita Daniels officially unveiled as Nigeria’s military defense ambassador (photos)

His tweet reads:

READ ALSO: “Continue to sing Marlians not graduates while Naira Marley graduated from B.A & Msc” – Lady Blast Marlians

“Before disrespecting Olamide, just know that Olamide had done a lot for the entertainment industry in Nigeria, he introduced us to Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Fireboy, Young John , Pheelz, Dj enimoney, Lyta, Phyno etc, always respect his name, “he wrote.

Before disrespecting Olamide, just know that Olamide had done a lot for the entertainment industry in Nigeria, he introduced us to Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Fireboy, Young John, Pheelz, Dj enimoney, Lyta, Phyno, etc. , always respect its name.

– Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 17, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com