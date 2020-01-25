With the approval of the controversial Law on the amendment of citizenship, the reduction of the Indian economy and GDP that reached a minimum of six years, a wave of anguish has been going through the country.

Although many in the country continue to protest against many of the recently implemented and controversial controversial policies, dissent of any kind can quickly gain an ‘anti-national’ label.

In a recent example, a management consultant, who had taken a trip in Ola just to end up being qualified as “anti-national” by his driver for criticizing the state of the economy in a personal conversation over the phone.

Kanav Sharma went to Twitter to declare that yesterday, while receiving a phone call in his taxi Ola, discussing the exhausted economy of India, his driver listened to him and seemed to be personally offended by the speech. The driver said: “Only six years of Modi government, how can the economy be blamed?” It is the 70-year Congress fault. I asked him, what mistakes did the congress make? “.

The driver added that Congress created the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is “a prostitution center for the Tukde Tukde gang.” He also enlightened Mr. Sharma saying: “Do you know who Nehru was? He was the first prime minister of India, but his grandfather was a Muslim and converted to Hinduism to deceive the Indians.”

When Mr.Sharma urged him to verify his facts and, or even if what he believes is true, it should least affect him. “I am worried about the economy and it is not good!” Sharma said only to be qualified as “anti-nationalist”, which must also be against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) .

In Mr. Sharma’s statement that yes, he is really against them, the driver was fast enough to bomabrd with another set of questions. To begin with, he said: “Where was your opposition when the Kashmir gangs were raped and killed?”, Not knowing that Mr. Sharma is from Jammu and Kashmir and that he has grown up with people of all religions.

The driver added: “His family survived the brutality of the 1990s. You must be involved with them.

Of course, I was not aware of the fact that Mr. Sharma did not belong to Kashmir and was not a Pandit, who were attacked in the 1990s.

Feeling that the fray was getting a bit arduous, Mr. Sharma admitted not having this argument anymore. But he still did not loosen up when a quick response from the driver came as: “I agree, your ancestors should have emigrated to Pakistan.” Our country would be cleaner without the people of your thoughts.

However, Mr. Sharma managed to get out of the situation when his destination arrived and “landed peacefully.”

He said: “The depth to which BJP propaganda and fake news has come, is getting really scary.”

Writing to Ola’s official account, Sharma said: “It would be much better if your drivers concentrated on driving than listening to conversations and tagging anti-nationals during their driving duties.” Then he added the trip number as a reference.

However, Sharma and Ola’s desire to take action against the driver provoked strong criticism from some Twitter users, who defended the taxi driver in the name of “freedom of expression” and added that the man had not violated any rules.

Why is this management consultant against a driver’s freedom of expression? just because he is a driver and should not be stubborn … what kind of class behavior is this? Are you paying the driver and Ola for the trip and their silence?

– Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 24, 2020

Ola, the passenger and the driver started a conversation that finally went wrong. There is no unprofessional behavior in the above by the driver.

I prefer Uber, but if I find out that you have taken any “corrective action” on the driver, incl. Verbal, you will lose my business.

– Sarvesh Tiwari (@bhAratenduH) January 24, 2020

If you take any action, I will boycott Ola along with all my family, friends, colleagues, etc. The driver is entitled to his enemy.

– Gopal B Jumani (@JumaaniGopaal) January 24, 2020

If you take any action, I will boycott Ola along with all my family, friends, colleagues, etc. The driver is entitled to his enemy.

– Gopal B Jumani (@JumaaniGopaal) January 24, 2020

On what basis are you taking action against the @Olacabs driver? Because a brat with no right could digest that a driver had a political opinion? Did the driver damage or deny him the duty? DO NOT. So why this fanaticism?

– Aanchal (@followaanchal) January 24, 2020

@ola_supports simply ignores this complaint. He complains only because he lost his driver’s argument. How can you take action?

– Dhananjay Verma (@verma_dhananjay) January 24, 2020

Dear @ola_supports, read carefully. The passenger has had an active conversation with the driver. There was no need to keep asking and getting their opinions. If you do, you cannot report a driver for having a contrary political opinion.

– (@bijlanirajesh) January 24, 2020

Ola_supports, if you have even a hint of decency or conscience in you, you must refuse travel to this privileged hate full of hate. Otherwise, you can retain a customer * go hol * but lose many decent.

– Moksha (@Karm_sutr) January 24, 2020

Is it free for drivers to spy on a passenger’s conversations and insert their own opinions as dominant even when they were not even spoken to? Or is freedom of expression becoming aggressive when counteracted after such intrusion? Initially, Ola had thought it was the driver’s fault.

The tweet thread was fast enough to get a response from Ola, who said: “We are sorry for your bad experience. We have informed the driver-partner to take corrective action and we will make sure to avoid these instances in the future. We hope to serve you better. . ”

We are sorry for your bad experience. We have informed the driver-partner to take corrective action and we will make sure to avoid these instances in the future. I hope to serve you better. https://t.co/6DHSELSc7K

– Ola Support (@ola_supports) January 24, 2020

However, after receiving a violent reaction, Ola confirmed that they had not penalized the driver or the client and urged both to respect the different opinions mentioned in his tweet.

We are respectful of all personal points of view and, like the democratic values ​​of India, we foster a healthy exchange of thoughts. None of the parties involved in this case have been penalized for using the platform and we urge everyone to respect the difference of opinion at all times. @kanavdm https://t.co/JlfFPFJ1no

– Ola (@Olacabs) January 24, 2020

