Ola goes live in London with over 25,000 registered drivers

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company announced that it will be fully operational in London in three categories of Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec driving classes and will focus on driver, safety and a collaborative approach with local and regulatory authorities.

“We are very excited to live in London now. This is an important milestone for our company and the next step in our effort to bring people together in cities across the country,” said Simon Smith, director of Ola International.

“We are proud of the progress Ola has made in the UK and look forward to building on our success by offering Londoners a differentiated service that focuses on quality, safety and reliability,” he said.

The company, which entered the UK market in 2018 with Wales and then with the South West of England, said its London drivers who join the platform will benefit from six weeks of no commission and then market leading commission rates to help them get more out of themselves can keep merits.

The company said, “Ola’s commission commitment ensures that drivers always get the best commission in any market.

“Ola will continue its collaborative approach with Transport for London and local authorities, as well as its clear focus on security, and build on industry-leading and global best practices.”

Ola also introduced three partnerships that focus on the driver standard of the entire market. Together with DriveTech (part of the AA), Mercer and Pearson, Ola has offered the Londoner Ola drivers a high level of driving skill and feeling in “groundbreaking initiatives”. Customer service and communication.

Ola’s partnership with DriveTech includes driving risk assessment to improve the level of driving skills and knowledge of all Ola drivers in London.

Every driver has completed a risk assessment and receives free e-learning modules to further accelerate their professional development. After completing these modules, you will receive a DriveTech driver’s license that confirms your skills.

In addition, every Ola driver in London passed the Versant test for spoken English by education expert Pearson plc to ensure a high level of communication in English.

They have also successfully completed Ola’s customer service test, developed by Mercer, a global selection expert, ensuring that they have the skills and mindset to offer their passengers a great experience.

“Ola raises safety standards in the UK hail protection industry and brings global best practices to the market.

“In a series of groundbreaking measures for the UK, Ola introduces the world’s leading security feature, ‘Guardian’, which uses AI and machine learning to automatically detect irregular vehicle activity. This feature ensures that customers and drivers are properly customized driver and driver language support the clock and a cap of six penalty points for drivers on the platform, “the company said.

To celebrate the launch in London, Ola announced that the first passengers in the first week after the launch will benefit from tickets worth up to £ 25.