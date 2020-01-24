As part of the death of the famous traditional medicine doctor, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko-Oloyun, who was killed on Thursday January 23, 2020 along the Abeokuta- Igboora-Iseyin road by assailants who were still unknown, the police summoned some the personnel and the two police officers attached to the deceased for questioning.

In a statement issued by the police commissioner of the Oyo State Police Command, PC. Shina T. Olukolu, who was released on Friday by the police public relations officer, Oyo State Police Command, SP. Fadeyi Olugbenga, police said there was suspected fraud in the deceased company’s book of accounts that had previously been burned by some staff.

The statement reads as follows: “The Oyo State Police Commissioner, PC. Shina T. Olukolu psc (+) wants to set the record straight on Alh’s most unhappy death. Fatai Yussuf alias “Oko Oloyun” on Thursday January 23, 2020.

“A divisional police officer, DPO Igbo-ora, reported that around the Akeroro region on the Abeokuta / Igbo-ora / Iseyin road, the convoy of 2 cars of the deceased was allegedly ambushed soon after having passed through five different police stops and “Search the teams along the route without having yet identified the attackers who shot the moving vehicles from the thick forest.

“Armed escorts of two police officers protecting the deceased hired the attackers, but managed to escape into the forest after a single shot struck the deceased later with his gunshot wounds.

“However, an interesting twist in the story was that the deceased had probably earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping fraud in his Lagos office which would later lead to the burning / destruction of certain financial / accounting documents .

“In addition to other possible reasons, a plausible link is therefore suspected between the fire and the attack on the deceased. Meanwhile, certain staff members and his two (2) police escorts are interrogated by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan in order to find and to apprehend the fugitive suspects who were shipwrecked. heinous act.

“The police commissioner therefore takes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public who has credible information so as not to hesitate to transmit it to the Oyo State police command to help detect the crime and arresting offenders, while at the same time assuring members of the public that the police are aware of the situation and working with other formations / police units to ensure that the directive from the Inspector General of police, IGP MA Adamu, MNP, mni to resolve this matter as soon as possible. possible is respected to the letter. In addition, we are determined that, regardless of the time, the police commissioner promises to bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible. “