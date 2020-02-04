Oklahoma school crash: one dead and several injured after truck hits students

One person died after a truck hit a group of students outside a high school in Oklahoma.

Six people were hit by a vehicle at Moore High School on Monday afternoon, police confirmed to The Independent.

One of the students has died, the other five are being taken to a nearby hospital. Three of them remain in critical condition.

The suspect – who was driving a red pickup truck at the time of the crash – has since been arrested. At the moment, the police do not release the names of the students or suspect.

A man is enthralled with the images of the scene and put in a police car. Several local news reporters say the suspect is a 56-year-old man.

Reports suggest that the students were school athletes who had to run fast when they were hit.

Moore Police Department urges people to avoid the area “because emergency teams will come in and out”.

It is not clear at this time whether there was a motive for the crash.

More to come …

