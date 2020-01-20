OkCupid data shows that maintaining the climate can help you get fired

Photo: Getty

People at OKCupid are directly talking about climate protection – or what? I have never used a dating app before.

But I know that the company has filters that you can use to find someone, whether it’s The One or a one-night stand, that can get rid of the climate-observer. The company highlighted the feature in a viral tweet earlier this week. And it turns out that a lot of people use it. Not only that, the climate is becoming increasingly popular in profiles, a trend that reflects broader changes in society.

In data released by Earther, the company said that mentions of environmental aspects in people’s profiles such as “climate change”, “environment”, “global warming”, “Greta Thunberg” and “recycling” increased by 240 percent.

An overwhelming majority of OKCupid users are also concerned about the climate crisis. Ninety-seven percent of them believe that climate change is real, and 82 percent are concerned about it. More than 90 percent of users said they took action to correct what they did after finding that it was harmful to the environment.

OKCupid’s algorithm aligns you with people who seem to share your interests and beliefs. And how you answer questions about climate change can affect who you agree with, even if you haven’t turned on the denier filter.

“Because your match percentage with someone shows how compatible you are, your match percentage will decrease if you are a climate change activist and think climate change is a fake,” said Michael Kaye, Global Communication Manager at OKCupid, emailed to Earther. Since most of the people on the platform are not climate deniers, this means that it helps people to deal with the climate crisis in order to put themselves down.

In a way, it makes sense for people to feel connected with common interests. But it’s significant that climate change is becoming one of those things, in addition to the normal beach walks and all that.

“In my experience, it is very difficult to have an intimate relationship if you don’t deal with the issue very well,” explains Renee Lertzman, a psychologist who specializes in melancholic psychological responses to environmental crises. Earther said. “It doesn’t mean that you have to feel the same or get involved at exactly the same level, but what’s really important is that your opinion of your partner is okay.”

Even though environmental concerns can help people get together and find common values, they don’t always make it easier to meet deadlines. This is because the climate crisis can be a real crisis and it is sometimes difficult to ignore the very real feelings of stress that can cause us to think about our world in flames.

“I have spoken to a number of people who are suffering from a number of relationship problems due to the way they respond to these problems,” she said. “People may experience a lot of depression, anxiety, and restlessness, and their partner may not be able to deal with it and may have no relation to this type of reaction.”

Margaret Klein Salamon, a clinical psychologist who founded Climate Mobilization, said that addressing climate issues, despite the potential for partners to think about climate together, can have practical benefits in navigating a relationship.

“Living in climate truth means not only facing climate change, but also its impact on everything,” she told Earther.

Common concerns about the climate crisis could mean that it is easier to make decisions together, whether you are flying for your honeymoon, having children, or moving to a location like Miami Beach that is at immediate risk of a climate catastrophe. Common beliefs can also help couples decide how to engage politically.

“I personally volunteered to build my climate organization for five years, and my husband supported me,” she said. “And he had the feeling that this was how he was moving. This is a kind of relationship that can make sense for many couples. If one person is really deep in the movement, the other can take care of some of the necessities of life. “

So if you are interested in the climate crisis and looking for a life partner, it makes a lot of sense to note this in your OkCupid profile. But if you happen to have a date with a climate denier or someone who doesn’t share your extreme concern, Lertzman said he was patient and compassionate.

“I want to encourage people to be curious,” she said. “Ask questions about them, try to understand their point of view, and then ask permission to share more information. Ask, are you open to my experience with this problem or to my findings? “

In other words, don’t teach people. “All we’re going to do is spread the idea that to deal with climate change you have to be radical or have a tough belief system,” she said. “Don’t move information to people who may not know everything you know, and don’t correct people. It’s so unsexy.”