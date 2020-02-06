Okada, Keke Ban: NANS asks IGP Adamu to improve security in Lagos

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked Inspector General of the Police, Muhammed Adamu, to improve security in the state of Lagos.

The call came after the state government banned Okada and three-wheelers in some parts of the state of Lagos.

According to NANS, security in the state needs to be strengthened to ensure that “the state that appears to be volatile is secured”.

The student body blamed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for banning Okada and three-wheelers and described the policy as “tough and obnoxious”.

The association claimed that “the ban is a clear case of political somersault and government hypocrisy.”

NANS: “It is known that Sections 15 and 46 of the Lagos State Reform Act (2018) deal with the operations of Okada and Keke Maruwa in the metropolis of Lagos, but the government of the State of Lagos, by they act against the collective interests of the population and the provisions of existing laws, banning their activities in six municipal areas of the state. “

According to a statement released on Thursday by NANS Southwest coordinator Kowe Odunayo Amos to DAILY POST, the police told the police that blocking the source of income for thousands of young people would increase the high unemployment rate in the state. A situation that you said would bring a wave of crime.

“The police department needs to be told that thousands of people who have been unemployed by banning this complementary means of transportation would definitely be looking for another means of living that would undoubtedly make crime more attractive to people, which would result in high crime rates in a city that tops the crime list nationwide, ”said NANS.

When NANS asked the inspector general of the police to send more police officers to Lagos, he asked Sanwo-Olu to create jobs for unemployed youth. as an association to resist this disgusting policy while at the same time demanding government employment opportunities for the unemployed in the state. “