Okada / Keke Ban: Babatunde Fashola, former governor of Lagos, supports Sanwo-Olu’s actions against tricycles and motorcycles

The Minister of Labor and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has campaigned for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to ban motorcycles and tricycles in the state of Lagos.

Fashola, the two-time governor of the state, insisted that Okada was not part of the state plan.

At a public lecture organized by United Action for Change (UAC) in Lagos on Thursday, he asked Lagos residents to support Sanwo-Olu.

“If you value security, you should put your governor on Okada’s ban. As a center of excellence, Okada cannot be part of the plan.

“I always hold this position. Motorbikes have always been a pipe for the opioid crisis among young people. We have to act to remove anonymity.

“I was robbed in my house, even on my bed in 1999. Organized crime is dynamic. Criminals are aware that people no longer keep money at home, but have specialized in kidnapping people for a ransom.”

“We have to have data to identify people. You have SIM cards in your phone. It’s called the Subscriber Identity Module and can be tracked anywhere in the world. The attorney general of each state and the legislator should act.

“Back then we had a bicycle license,” said Fashola.