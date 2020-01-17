Oil tanker news and rumors: Kassian, Jones, Benson, More

In an update on rumors and news from the Edmonton Oilers, there is news about Zack Kassian’s extension talks, Caleb Jones gets a new deal, but a rib from his brother and one of the Bakersfield Condors is part of the AHL All Star team. Also, are the Oilers looking to the Toronto Maple Leafs for help in the top six?

Benson is part of the AHL all-star team

One of the attackers, a few fans are surprised not to have yet seen in the NHL is Tyler Benson. An astute goalscorer, there are many rumors that he has the privilege of being an NHL player. The latest news reaffirms that it may not be long before Oilers fans see it in action.

Benson heads to the American Hockey League All-Star game, replacing 21-year-old forward Kailer Yamamoto who is currently in Edmonton with the big club.

Benson has had a great season for the Condors with eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points in 32 games. He led the team by scoring last season and could do it again this season, assuming the Oilers don’t give it a look. It will be his first appearance in the AHL All-Star.

Caleb Jones signs, gets ribbed by his brother

The Edmonton Oilers made a wise decision when they locked one of their young defensive prospects to Caleb Jones for a two-year contract extension this week. The agreement will allow him to earn $ 825,000 per season over the next two seasons starting in 2020.

Edmonton Oilers defensemen Caleb Jones (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

With Ethan Bear, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg, Jones is one of a handful of young men who, according to the Oilers, have a bright future in the NHL. He was called up earlier this season and seems to be adapting very well to the game and the speed of the NHL.

One of the funniest stories surrounding the news of his new deal is that his brother Seth Jones tweeted, “Congratulations, my brother! I hope your wallet will come out of its hiding place now @ Jones4Caleb “.

One of the questions asked in Edmonton now … “Is Kris Russell a little more available now that the Oilers have signed Jones?”

Kassian signs extension with Oilers?

Apparently, a two-game suspension gives the player time to speak with his agents. Mark Spector reported on Friday that the Oilers are Zack Kassian are quickly making ground on a new deal that will keep ahead with the Oilers for the foreseeable future.

Edmonton Oilers Zack Kassian, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Leon Draisaitl (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Amber Bracken)

Spector tweeted Friday:

GMOs Ken Holland and Rick Curran, UFA RW agent Zack Kassian, have spoken several times and seem to find common ground. My feeling: they will announce a multi-year agreement before the transaction deadline, and Kassian will not go on the market on July 1.

Kassian is about to have a year with the Oilers and has provided a lot of what GM Ken Holland likes about a player he sees as a long-term adjustment. Holland said, “I have had several conversations with his agent, Rick Curran. The hope is that we can keep it in an Oilers uniform. ”

And really, what is it that Kassian’s game does not like this season? He’s a scorer, he can play anywhere in the lineup, and he’s been a popular NHL guy these days after his clashes with Matthew Tkachuck, widely regarded as the biggest pest in the NHL.

Oilers looking for Top-Six Foward

As mentioned in the NHL rumor summary, the Oilers are looking for a top six in this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Dreger reports that he believes that a team the Oilers are watching is the Toronto Maple Leafs where there are rumors around “likes of Kapanen, Johnsson, maybe Alex Kerfoot”.

