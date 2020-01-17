On Friday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, said that no casualties had been recorded in the tanker that had burned at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

State Sector Commander Andrew Kumapayi told the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) that the tanker loaded with 33,000 liters of gasoline without a registration number caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He said, “The oil tanker caught fire due to an electrical failure in the vehicle’s engine. The driver started to cry fire! fire !!, the neighboring houses did their best to put out the fire.

“But the firefighters, FRSC officials and the police responded quickly and the fire was put out. No casualties or injuries have been recorded.

“FRSC officers divert traffic and close the scene to avoid hitting the carcass and firefighters’ vehicles.”

A similar incident occurred Thursday when a truckload of goods destined for Enugu ignited along the main door of UNIZIK, Awka-Enugu expressway, at around 2.30 p.m.

Kumapayi told NAN that the FRSC patrol team had alerted the responding state fire department and successfully brought the fire under control.

He said: “The vehicle loaded with Onitsha’s main market was headed for Cameroon. The driver, Mr. Chimezie Aneke, said that they were traveling with the manager of the company and two others.

“Some of the goods in the vehicle included: AC gas cylinders, perfumes, cosmetics, grinding machines, soaps, etc.

There were no injuries. “