Oil prices fall due to oversupply if Coronavirus hits China’s demand

Singapore: Oil prices on Monday extended their fall from a peak in January above $ 70 when the ghost of surplus stocks appeared on the market after the expanding coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer.

Brent crude reached a low of $ 53.63 per barrel and stood at $ 54.09 at 0100 GMT, a decrease of 38 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents to $ 49.94 a barrel after a low of $ 49.56.

Concerns about supply were not alleviated on Friday when Russia said it took more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that advised the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to continue production with another 600,000 barrels per day.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow needed more time to assess the situation, and added that the growth of US crude production would slow and global demand was still solid.

The proposal for further cuts “failed to ease the pressure on oil, partly because the proposal has not yet been formally discussed by OPEC ministers and because Russia continues to oppose further cuts,” said Stephen Innes, chief strategist at AxiCorp .

“If the cartel does not reach an agreement, there will be more pain in oil (on the other hand).” Oil traders also said they are concerned that the proposed reduction would not be enough to tighten world markets.

.