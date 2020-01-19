The oil and gas industry must work harder and faster to fight the climate crisis if it is to remain profitable, according to a leading energy group.

Oil and gas companies should do much more to address the threat of climate change and cannot rely on fossil fuels to continue generating returns, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Monday.

Since 2015, the industry has spent less than 1% of its annual investment spending on low-carbon businesses, the report said.

Some companies have spent as much as 5%, but “there are few signs of a large-scale change in the allocation of capital needed to put the world on a more sustainable path,” he said.

“No energy company will be affected by clean energy transitions,” said the International Energy Agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, in a statement. “Each sector of the industry has to think about how to react. Doing nothing is simply not an option, ”he said.

Oil companies are facing increasing pressure from investors, governments and campaigners to invest in renewable energy to fight the climate crisis.

But despite low oil and natural gas prices, environmental commitments from Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have so far been relatively modest.

BP invested $ 500 million in low-carbon activities in 2018, or about 3% of annual capital spending, according to its annual report.

Shell has a three-year target starting in 2019 to reduce its carbon footprint by 2 to 3%, while ExxonMobil has invested $ 9 billion over nearly two decades in low-emission energy solutions.

Reduce emissions

“The first immediate task for all parts of the industry is to reduce the carbon footprint of their own operations,” said Birol.

“To date, approximately 15% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions come from the extraction of oil and gas from the ground and from consumers. A large part of these emissions can be reduced relatively quickly and easily, ”he said.

Oil and gas companies can also play a crucial role in accelerating the deployment of clean energy technologies such as offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. “Without the input of industry, these technologies may simply not reach the scale necessary to scale up the emissions dial,” added Birol.

The cost of developing these technologies represents an investment in the ability of businesses to thrive in the long term, the report said.

State oil companies

The report highlights the important role that public oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco, which account for well over half of world production and an even larger share of reserves, must play. In many cases, their host countries are highly dependent on oil revenues.

The seven largest oil and gas companies account for only 12% of oil and gas reserves, 15% of production and 10% of emissions from industry activities, the report said.

“The scale of the climate challenge requires a broad coalition including governments, investors, businesses and all those who are genuinely committed to reducing emissions,” said Birol.

The report from the International Energy Agency will be presented on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.