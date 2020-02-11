Ohio School Bus is being turned into Crash Caught on Camera

It is every parent’s worst nightmare – who somehow had a happy ending.

A school bus from Ohio carrying 25 students suffered a horror accident and the whole thing was recorded on camera.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the footage, recorded on a security camera in the bus, and shows the moment when a motorist plowed into the side of the bus, while frightened students were thrown around the tumbling vehicle.

Miraculously, everyone survived. Although there were injuries, none of them were serious.

According to police, the accident, which took place on December 19, was caused when a 1996 Ford Mustang did not stop at a red light and hit the bus.

The driver of the Mustang, 42-year-old Joseph Thornton, was brought to the hospital with a broken back. Troopers said he was driving a suspended license at that time.

Sheridan High School student who was on board this bus when it turned around, talks about what happened: we were really lucky The whole front of the bus basically in pieces. “@ wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/1tpibWrIsh

The hard-to-watch video shows the unconscious students sitting quietly and looking at their phones, while a loud bang makes the bus spin without warning. The passengers scream in fear as the bus turns around and the passengers fly into the roof and stack them on top of each other while the bus lands on its side.

The bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, remains calm all the time and tells the students to get out through the windows and emergency exits, waiting for everyone to get out of the overturned car before he climbs out.

He and eight of the students were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We were really lucky,” said one of the students who told Ayden Lutz FOX28. “The entire front of the bus was actually in pieces.”

“I just remember the bus that moved to the left and it turned around and hit the ceiling.”

“It really repeats the importance of doing your safety exercises and taking your exercises more seriously,” added Tom Perkins of the Northern Local School District.

“I will see that bus for years in my dreams. It’s the worst thing I could see as a superintendent and as a parent. That’s not an image I’m going to delete.”

