Ohanaeze is hit by new crisis due to reported suspension of chiefs

The socio-cultural organization Apex Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is in another round of suspensions after the dismissal of its Secretary General, Uche Okwukwu.

This emerges from a press release signed on Tuesday by Ohanaeze State Secretary for Public Relations, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga.

He also appointed the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, to be suspended.

He said the decision was made during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which Imeobi held on Sunday.

However, Isiguzoro has carpeted this suspension and described it as irrelevant.

He said in a statement signed by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, general secretary of the worldwide youth council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Mazi Alex Okemiri, vice president of Nat: “The worldwide youth council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a lawfully registered organization that does its affairs independently manages the law.

“We wonder how meeting illegally organizing PDP-Igbo gatherings can rule out a legal organization.

“The PDP Igbo Caucus Meeting, nicknamed Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, cannot be an Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ime Obi meeting without an incumbent Igbo governor, an incumbent Igbo minister in APC, an incumbent Igbo ambassador or an elected senator House of Representatives from APC.

“According to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution, an elected member can be removed from office if that member is guilty of an offense and an appropriate disciplinary committee has been established to ensure fair trial. If found guilty, a recommendation will be sent to a well constituted Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat in Enugu, with the presence of the acting governors of the Igbo, the acting senators of the Igbo, the acting ambassadors of the Igbo, the traditional rulers of the Igbo as well as all former governors and ministers.

“If such an elected officer is found guilty, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly will pass judgment on such an elected officer by two third-party votes. Here, however, is a case of witch-hunt and political revenge against the leadership of the global Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council of a few PDP Igbo Caucus members who have been removed from active politics by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You are now on a vendetta mission against those who supported the APC victory in Imo State because we fully supported President Muhammadu Buhari and agreed to the APC takeover of the Southeast.

“This is the third time that Nnia Nwodo is excluding the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide due to jealousy, jealousy and our commitment to the 2023 Igbo Presidential Project, as there is no constitutional requirement for an Ohanaeze Ndigbo organ born Igbo man or a woman freely released

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution only recommends suspending the office since every Igbo man is a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo everywhere.

“We will continue to work with Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dim Uche Okwukwu, who has a robust relationship with the governors of Igbo and President Muhammadu Buhari, and we have no hesitation in saying that we will continue to protect the collective political interests of Igbos and Igbos APC remains the hope for Igbos before 2023.

“We are finalizing the vote of confidence in the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, which is headed worldwide by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, as only the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly and only Igbo youth remove him from the mandate given to him during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth National Convention may 2018.

“Igbos and Nigerians should ignore such an alleged PDP Igbo Caucus nickname” Ime Obi “, which was carried out in a hurry without meeting the constitutional requirements, but out of anger and frustration in a hotel.”