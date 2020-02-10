“Oh my god”: Passenger yells while plane breaks down several landings during Storm Ciara

An airplane tried repeatedly to land at Amsterdam Airport during Storm Ciara, but then had to return and land at the airport from which it took off.
Air Europa flight UX1093 left Madrid just after 3 p.m. yesterday to fly the 900-mile trip to Amsterdam.
Due to the strong winds of Storm Ciara, which hit the United Kingdom yesterday, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft was forced to stop several landing attempts at Schiphol airport.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
The aircraft, with 300 passengers on board, was forced to return to the departure airport, where it landed more than five and a half hours later.
Images shared on social media by a passenger show a shaky, dark cabin. A passenger can be heard screaming “oh my god” and crying during the broken off landings.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/75
A Toyota car in a sump that appeared overnight on Hatch Road, Brentwood, in the wake of Storm Ciara
FATHER
2/75 Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara is going to attack the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour
AFP via Getty
3/75
Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven
Reuters
4/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
5/75
A flooded street is seen after the storm of Storm Ciara in Hebden Bridge
The Afghan carpet store via Reuters
6/75
Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
7/75
Firefighters rescue a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool
South Shore Fire Station / PA
8/75
A plate almost went into hiding on the coast in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
9/75
Newly built flood defenses on the Calder River by Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
AFP / Getty
10/75
Flooding on the coast in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
11/75
Storm Ciara has also hit areas throughout Europe. Rescuers work on the A2 in Marly, northern France, after a truck was tipped over in the early morning
AFP via Getty Images
12/75
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK
FATHER
13/75
A man looks at debris and damage in his house in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
14/75
Flood water flows through a street past houses in Mytholmroyd, Northern England
AFP via Getty Images
15/75
Flood water surrounds cars parked outside a flooded Co-Op store in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
16/75
People enjoy leaning against the wind when Storm Ciara arrives in West Bay
Getty Images
17/75
Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
AFP via Getty
18/75
Workmen clean up after the tree fell on the speed camera and damaged it on the Meadway in Tilehurst, Reading
FATHER
19/75
Part of Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick that collapsed in the fast-flowing Teviot River when Storm Ciara Scotland stormed with strong winds and heavy rain
Ryan McGee / PA
20/75
Damage to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro
Rob Tait / PA
21/75
A flooded car in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty
22/75
Waves hit the harbor wall in Porthcawl
Getty
23/75
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane for the Premier League match of Sheffield United against Bournemouth
FATHER
24/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
25/75
A fallen tree in the Longlevens region of Gloucester
Rod Minchin / PA
26/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
27/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
28/75
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
29/75
The Tweed River is bursting its banks in the Scottish border
Getty
30/75
Cars make their way through flood water while Storm Ciara strikes Accrington
EPA
31/75
Bad weather conditions on Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
32/75
People walk on the rubble-covered boardwalk after waves break over it during high tide in Blackpool
AFP via Getty Images
33/75
A trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoat and Orpington
Network rail Kent and Sussex / PA
34/75
Fans arrive in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
35/75
High water levels in Hawes, North Yorkshire
bezberesford / PA
36/75
Combination photo of a crane at a construction site in Worthing, West Sussex, which only runs in the wind
FATHER
37/75
The Manchester City game against West Ham has been canceled due to the extreme weather
Reuters
38/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
39/75
Waves hit the Cobb in Lyme Regis
Getty
40/75
Flooded field on Bramall Lane
Reuters
41/75
Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Ciara in Wimereux, France
Reuters
42/75
The Tweed River breaks its banks in the Scottish Borders
Getty
43/75
Sheep cut off by a flooded river Tweed in The Scottish Borders
Getty
44/75
A lifeboat passes white cliffs while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
45/75
People walk on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands
EPA
46/75
Waves crash into the wall at Porthleven in Cornwall
FATHER
47/75
A woman holds a handrail to stabilize herself while walking along the harbor wall in Polperro, in southwest England
AFP via Getty
48/75
People walk along the boardwalk as waves break in a stormy sea past the lighthouse in New Brighton, North West England
AFP via Getty
49/75
Traffic flows through water on the A66 at Bowes in Durham
FATHER
50/75
The cover is on the floor after it has fallen out of the Copthorne Hotel next to Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
51/75
Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire
FATHER
52/75
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven
FATHER
53/75
A fallen tree crashed a car in Wigan
vickigregson / PA
54/75
A man walks with a child and a dog on a dyke against strong winds during the Ciara storm in Harlingen, the Netherlands
ANP / AFP via Getty
55/75
Waves hit the harbor wall through a lighthouse while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
56/75
Spectators watch the storm-stricken waters at Newhaven
FATHER
57/75
Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead
FATHER
58/75
People are blown by the wind when waves hit the harbor wall when Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
59/75
A motorcycle parked in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
60/75
Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven
REUTERS
61/75
Boom on the 0411 motorway, Brussels to Luxembourg in Bierge, Belgium
EPA
62/75
Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales
Reuters
63/75
Waves crashing against wind turbines in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Reuters
64/75
People walk alone on Salthill promenade in Galway, Ireland and the UK bracing themselves for Storm Ciara
FATHER
65/75
Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps in Galway’s South Park after the organizers of the opening ceremony on the occasion of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture canceled the ceremony due to bad weather with Storm Ciara arriving later on Saturday
FATHER
66/75
A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough
FATHER
67/75
Geese benefit from the circumstances while flood water fills the streets of Hebden Bridge
AFP via Getty Images
68/75
People walk their dogs on Salthill promenade
FATHER
69/75
Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill County Galway is being battered by waves
FATHER
70/75
A bodyboarder rides the stormy waves in Broad Haven
Reuters
71/75
The Tweed River flows into the Scottish Borders
Getty Images
72/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
73/75
A woman walks through flood water in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
74/75
Flooded homes in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire after the Calder River burst its banks
AFP / Getty
75/75
Floods on the road through Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
AFP / Getty
1/75
A Toyota car in a sump that appeared overnight on Hatch Road, Brentwood, in the wake of Storm Ciara
FATHER
2/75 Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara is going to attack the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour
AFP via Getty
3/75
Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven
Reuters
4/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
5/75
A flooded street is seen after the storm of Storm Ciara in Hebden Bridge
The Afghan carpet store via Reuters
6/75
Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
7/75
Firefighters rescue a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool
South Shore Fire Station / PA
8/75
A plate almost went into hiding on the coast in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
9/75
Newly built flood defenses on the Calder River by Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
AFP / Getty
10/75
Flooding on the coast in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
11/75
Storm Ciara has also hit areas throughout Europe. Rescuers work on the A2 in Marly, northern France, after a truck was tipped over in the early morning
AFP via Getty Images
12/75
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK
FATHER
13/75
A man looks at debris and damage in his house in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
14/75
Flood water flows through a street past houses in Mytholmroyd, Northern England
AFP via Getty Images
15/75
Flood water surrounds cars parked outside a flooded Co-Op store in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
16/75
People enjoy leaning against the wind when Storm Ciara arrives in West Bay
Getty Images
17/75
Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
AFP via Getty
18/75
Workmen clean up after the tree fell on the speed camera and damaged it on the Meadway in Tilehurst, Reading
FATHER
19/75
Part of Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick that collapsed in the fast-flowing Teviot River when Storm Ciara Scotland stormed with strong winds and heavy rain
Ryan McGee / PA
20/75
Damage to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro
Rob Tait / PA
21/75
A flooded car in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty
22/75
Waves hit the harbor wall in Porthcawl
Getty
23/75
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane for the Premier League match of Sheffield United against Bournemouth
FATHER
24/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
25/75
A fallen tree in the Longlevens region of Gloucester
Rod Minchin / PA
26/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
27/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
28/75
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
29/75
The Tweed River is bursting its banks in the Scottish border
Getty
30/75
Cars make their way through flood water while Storm Ciara strikes Accrington
EPA
31/75
Bad weather conditions on Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
32/75
People walk on the rubble-covered boardwalk after waves break over it during high tide in Blackpool
AFP via Getty Images
33/75
A trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoat and Orpington
Network rail Kent and Sussex / PA
34/75
Fans arrive in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
35/75
High water levels in Hawes, North Yorkshire
bezberesford / PA
36/75
Combination photo of a crane at a construction site in Worthing, West Sussex, which only runs in the wind
FATHER
37/75
The Manchester City game against West Ham has been canceled due to the extreme weather
Reuters
38/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
39/75
Waves hit the Cobb in Lyme Regis
Getty
40/75
Flooded field on Bramall Lane
Reuters
41/75
Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Ciara in Wimereux, France
Reuters
42/75
The Tweed River breaks its banks in the Scottish Borders
Getty
43/75
Sheep cut off by a flooded river Tweed in The Scottish Borders
Getty
44/75
A lifeboat passes white cliffs while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
45/75
People walk on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands
EPA
46/75
Waves crash into the wall at Porthleven in Cornwall
FATHER
47/75
A woman holds a handrail to stabilize herself while walking along the harbor wall in Polperro, in southwest England
AFP via Getty
48/75
People walk along the boardwalk as waves break in a stormy sea past the lighthouse in New Brighton, North West England
AFP via Getty
49/75
Traffic flows through water on the A66 at Bowes in Durham
FATHER
50/75
The cover is on the floor after it has fallen out of the Copthorne Hotel next to Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
51/75
Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire
FATHER
52/75
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven
FATHER
53/75
A fallen tree crashed a car in Wigan
vickigregson / PA
54/75
A man walks with a child and a dog on a dyke against strong winds during the Ciara storm in Harlingen, the Netherlands
ANP / AFP via Getty
55/75
Waves hit the harbor wall through a lighthouse while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
56/75
Spectators watch the storm-stricken waters at Newhaven
FATHER
57/75
Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead
FATHER
58/75
People are blown by the wind when waves hit the harbor wall when Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
59/75
A motorcycle parked in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
60/75
Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven
REUTERS
61/75
Boom on the 0411 motorway, Brussels to Luxembourg in Bierge, Belgium
EPA
62/75
Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales
Reuters
63/75
Waves crashing against wind turbines in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Reuters
64/75
People walk alone on Salthill promenade in Galway, Ireland and the UK bracing themselves for Storm Ciara
FATHER
65/75
Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps in Galway’s South Park after the organizers of the opening ceremony on the occasion of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture canceled the ceremony due to bad weather with Storm Ciara arriving later on Saturday
FATHER
66/75
A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough
FATHER
67/75
Geese benefit from the circumstances while flood water fills the streets of Hebden Bridge
AFP via Getty Images
68/75
People walk their dogs on Salthill promenade
FATHER
69/75
Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill County Galway is being battered by waves
FATHER
70/75
A bodyboarder rides the stormy waves in Broad Haven
Reuters
71/75
The Tweed River flows into the Scottish Borders
Getty Images
72/75
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
73/75
A woman walks through flood water in Bosham, Sussex
FATHER
74/75
Flooded homes in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire after the Calder River burst its banks
AFP / Getty
75/75
Floods on the road through Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
AFP / Getty
Passenger Mark Haagen told local news channel RTLNieuws that the pilot made five “touch and go’s”, a maneuver in which the aircraft’s wheels briefly hit the runway and then quickly took off again.
“The turbulence over Schiphol was enormous,” he said.
“The pilot really stopped the landing twice at the very last moment. We left again at 150 meters above the runway. Really not cool.
“” People screamed and puked. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went back and forth. The luggage flew back and forth.
“I am used to flying, but I have never experienced this.”
An Air Europa spokesperson told The Independent: “The UX1093 flight from Madrid to Amsterdam could not land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid.
“Passengers were looked after at all times, accommodated in hotels and alternatives to reach their destination the day after were managed by our staff.”
Several planes were forced to break down the landings during the strong winds of Storm Ciara yesterday.
Images shared on social media show planes struggling with heavy rain and storm, reaching 90 km / h on Sunday and causing widespread disruption.
Big Jet TV shared a clip of a British Airways Boeing 777 that entered the country at Heathrow before he set off for a “relaunch”.
.