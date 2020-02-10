“Oh my god”: Passenger yells while plane breaks down several landings during Storm Ciara

An airplane tried repeatedly to land at Amsterdam Airport during Storm Ciara, but then had to return and land at the airport from which it took off.

Air Europa flight UX1093 left Madrid just after 3 p.m. yesterday to fly the 900-mile trip to Amsterdam.

Due to the strong winds of Storm Ciara, which hit the United Kingdom yesterday, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft was forced to stop several landing attempts at Schiphol airport.

The aircraft, with 300 passengers on board, was forced to return to the departure airport, where it landed more than five and a half hours later.

Images shared on social media by a passenger show a shaky, dark cabin. A passenger can be heard screaming “oh my god” and crying during the broken off landings.

Passenger Mark Haagen told local news channel RTLNieuws that the pilot made five “touch and go’s”, a maneuver in which the aircraft’s wheels briefly hit the runway and then quickly took off again.

“The turbulence over Schiphol was enormous,” he said.

“The pilot really stopped the landing twice at the very last moment. We left again at 150 meters above the runway. Really not cool.

“” People screamed and puked. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went back and forth. The luggage flew back and forth.

“I am used to flying, but I have never experienced this.”

An Air Europa spokesperson told The Independent: “The UX1093 flight from Madrid to Amsterdam could not land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid.

“Passengers were looked after at all times, accommodated in hotels and alternatives to reach their destination the day after were managed by our staff.”

Several planes were forced to break down the landings during the strong winds of Storm Ciara yesterday.

Images shared on social media show planes struggling with heavy rain and storm, reaching 90 km / h on Sunday and causing widespread disruption.

Big Jet TV shared a clip of a British Airways Boeing 777 that entered the country at Heathrow before he set off for a “relaunch”.

.