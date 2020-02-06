OH MY GOD! Check out the price for scorched rice, “kanzo” per plate in the US

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian journalist and television host Nana Aba Anamoah shared the shocking price of a meal together in Ghana that is sold in the United States.

Nana Aba, who is currently studying in the United States, went to a nearby supermarket to buy something for lunch.

To their great surprise, the ‘Kanzo’, the local term ’Scorched Rice’, which represents the lightly burned portion of cooked rice, was for sale, but at a very outrageous price.

Bulldog shows his beautiful wife & children hours after saying that women are only for the kitchen and the bedroom (PHOTO)

According to a photo she shared on Twitter, the price of scorched rice per plate is $ 7.58, which is about 40.83 GHC.

‘They sell Kanzo for $ 7.58 and call it a fancy name. Burnt rice. Give it a try in Ghana. Aunt, ma me jollof 3 cedis. 3ya fa scorched rice kakra w) nr.

Jollof seller: fa wo gyimie fri me so k) ‘Nana Aba tweeted.

See photo below:

See Nana Aba Anamoah’s contribution below.

They sell Kanzo for $ 7.58 and call it a fancy name. 🤦🏽‍♂️ Burnt rice.

Give it a try in Ghana.

Aunt, ma me jollof 3 cedis. 3ya fa scorched rice kakra w) nr.

Jollof seller: fa wo gyimie fri me so k) pic.twitter.com/cq8pJiuXW0

– WELCOME IGHALO (@thenanaaba) February 5, 2020