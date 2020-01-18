Alia Bhatt had an amazing year 2019 and also busy, and this year will not look different for her. Actress Brahmastra has a set of interesting projects and often appears on sets of her films. With such a demanding schedule like this one has to relax for a while and better than watching Jennifer Aniston Starrer FRIENDS.

Yes, it shouldn’t be hard to believe that Alia Bhatt is also a big fan of FRIENDS and watches a sitcom episode whenever the actress wants to relax. At midnight she posted a photo revealing her friends.

Oh my God! Alia Bhatt’s Retreat is Jennifer Aniston Starrer FRIENDS and we are absolutely related to it

Based on this picture, Alia wrote, “Everything you ever need.” And we are sure we can all relate to Alia. The picture shows that Alia is a big fan of FRIENDS, but we ask if beau Ranbir Kapoor also likes to watch the show with Alia.

Rather, Ranbir was pulled out with his mother, Neeta Kapoor, in front of Ali Bhatt’s house. It has been said that this meeting may have something to do with the Ranbir-Alia marriage. Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot in the winter.

The source told Deccan Chronicle: “Until then (next winter), they both hope to clear all pending tasks. Ranbir and Alia decided to take at least a month off for the wedding. And for this to happen, they must complete their subproduction films. “

On the work front, the heroes will see each other in Brahmastra. Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which she will essay the role of Queen Mafia of Mumbai.

