Ogoni $ 1 billion project: Magnus Abe warns the Nigerian government HYPREP

Magnus Abe, a former representative of the Rivers South-East Senate District, has warned the federal government that the $ 1 billion cleanup on Ogoni cannot be used by the “Nigerian factor”.

The project is being carried out by the Federal Ministry of the Environment’s Hydrocarbon Pollution Removal Project (HYPREP).

Last year, the House of Representatives recommended that the HYPREP account at Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc be frozen until investigations into the status of the account are available.

Abe said in a statement on Tuesday that his biggest fear is that the money will be spent on Ogoni’s behalf without having a lasting impact on people’s lives.

He said: “A few days ago I heard the HYPREP coordinator Dr. Marvin Dekil, who spoke about the Ogoni purge. I was worried and would like to Ask Dekil to give us more information.

“We had the idea of ​​turning the Center of Excellence into a university that would become a permanent legacy of the trust fund that would last over time.”

According to Abe, Dekil’s statement that each contract offers at least thirty-five local employment opportunities raises more questions than answers.

“What are these thirty-five jobs about which Dr. Dekil spoke? Are they permanent positions? What level of employees are we talking about and how long will they last? Abe asked.

“Although we have to thank HYPREP for these opportunities, I think that the most important question for Ogoni people should be who these contractors are and how many of these contractors are on site.

“If the contracts require skills that are not available locally, what targeted policy does HYPREP pursue in order to increase local participation and sustainably expand the opportunities for Ogoni employees and companies in the country?

“To argue how Dr. Dekil has done this, HYPREP is under no obligation to develop Ogoni because the development of Ogoni is not part of its core mandate to accept the unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable that HYPREP can oversee the $ 1 billion OGONI TRUST FUND payout, and it doesn’t matter if the Ogoni benefit from it as long as the affected sites are cleaned up, as that’s not the purpose of HYPREP is. I reject this argument, but it sounds like the logic behind it. “

Abe added that President Muhammadu Buhari did a good job of ensuring that HYPREP is well funded and urged the project leaders to do a good job.

“We also have to remember that poverty and insecurity are the basis for the continued pollution of the Ogoni country. If HYPREP tries to clean up without addressing these critical issues, it will only waste the cleanup money because if or during the cleanup, illegal bunker activities continue in the area, we will be back in first place, ”he said.