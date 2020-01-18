Offset Debut Her New Collaboration Of Menswear At Paris Fashion Week

Roommates, when the worlds of fashion and hip-hop fall, there are a select group of men you think. As we all know, Offset is definitely a major player when it comes to showcasing and showing off the latest designs, but it looks like Offset has taken her fancy and made it into a full capsule collection that she recently introduced during Paris Fashion Week !

With the creative director Chaz A. Johnson next to her, he walked to the airport in Paris with his group members Quavo and Takeoff cheering him on. According to AJC, Offset said of her collection: “Designing my own dress was a fun experience to express my love of fashion. My collection represents success from the beginning, which means that from poverty is a part of my path to luxury. Don’t forget where you came from. “

The collection ranges from staple items like T-shirts and sweatshirts to more elaborate designs like fur coats and two-piece suits.

According to WWD, Offset said this about his collaboration with Chaz: “We have known each other about three years, about a year on this project. I have a tour, he is busy trying to make it happen, and he finally made it. we have the time. “Chaz agreed and said:” We handle everything from street to high fashion, that’s what we bring, at a contemporary and below price point, still hitting both factories. , made in Florence, made in France, as well as Los Angeles. We have some exciting things to come. “

Needless to say the whole event was stylish. The show drew a huge crowd and celebrities such as, Quavo, Take Off, DJ Mustard and Tyga were present. Congratulations to Offset and his new line!

