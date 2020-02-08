Offset arrested by police after gun accident in LA The Groove

Las Woche, Migos rapper offset was arrested by police after a bystander told them that there was a gun person at The Grove mall in Los Angeles. The person with the gun is said to have fled the scene. Video footage shows officials pushing offset against a wall after escorting him out of his car. You can hear him screaming that he “has not broken the law” and “I will not resist if I am informed that I will be arrested.”

After Offset and his friends reportedly recovered two weapons from the scene, they were taken from The Grove security center to the police station, where Offset was released at 4:00 p.m. after his crew members admitted that the weapons found were hers. In a video that was said to be recorded after the whole incident, Offset stated that it was a misunderstanding and that he was treated fairly throughout the torture.