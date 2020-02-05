Offseason King – State of the U

The vitriol was high, the confidence was low and Manny Diaz was silent on his decision regarding the offensive personnel. Just over 7 weeks ago, the Miami Hurricanes faced uncertainty about the college football landscape. As the hours turned into days and days into weeks, Manny started what has been widely regarded as the biggest off-season for any program in the country this cycle.

He recruited a very respectable group of signers early in the signing period, got rid of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, OL coach Butch Barry and wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield decided to go to Penn State. Manny called Rhett Lashlee as new OC and QB guru, hired Garin Justice as new offensive line coach (justice has been highly mentioned on Twitter for his work ethic so far) , landed a CRF graduate transfer who should be the starting kicker 2020, QB grad transfer D’Eriq King from Houston, which should be the starting QB 2020, and grad transfer DE Quincy Roche from Temple who was the 2019 AAC defensive player of the year and will likely be a DE starter opposite Greg Rousseau. What incredible transport! He followed this up by signing a surprise WR from California to Keyshawn Smith. Jarren Williams’ Freshman QB red jersey decided it was best to move on, as did DE Scott Patchan.

When the news of Alonzo Highsmith not signing with Miami broke out, many were back on Manny’s neck, but he stayed the course, kept a low profile and finally accepted an agreement with the former great hurricane Ravens from Baltimore, Ed Reed. Having a national champion and a Super Bowl winner on staff will be monumental as Reed can pass on his wisdom and NFL Hall of Fame work ethic to the program as Manny’s trusted advisor.

Back on December 1, I wrote an article called “Nothing personal, strictly professional” imploring Manny to do exactly what he did. Manny has surrounded himself with experienced guys who can help this program change.

He has recruited younger, less experienced but hungry assistants who will work hard to prove themselves in the hope of landing a coaching position on a coaching staff.

I’m glad to see that the message sent by the fan base and the team has been recognized, recognized and rectified. As I said in the linked article above, there is no quick fix. We will have to be patient while Manny starts building his program in the second year and (hopefully) beyond.

I’m looking for your success, Manny.

We are all.

Now go ahead and start meeting the expectations you have set for the program to return to excellence.

#GoCanes