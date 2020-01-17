Officials: Pregnant Woman and Six Children Tortured and Killed by a Panama Religious Cult - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A pregnant woman and six children – including a 1-year-old baby and a 3-year-old – were tortured, slaughtered and buried in a mass grave by a religious in Panama as part of a bizarre ritual murder in Panama, the authorities said.

Nine indigenous people were arrested and charged with the cruel attack that took place in a remote part of the Ngäbe-Buglé region, where a large community of native Panamanians lived.

According to authorities, the bodies of three boys and three girls were found in the grave – two 9-year-olds and another 1, 3, 11 and 17-year-olds. The 32-year-old mother of five, who was four to six months pregnant, was also found dead in the grave.

Victims were killed for not repenting of their sins, regional prosecutor Rafael Baloyes told reporters. He added that the cult had been active for about three months, but had not harmed people until this attack when one of its members believed it had received a message from God.

The police ransacked the premises of the obscure cult and, according to the prosecutor, saved another 15 people who they believed were next in line for a similar murder.

They arrested several people and found enough evidence to link them to the killings, including machetes and other tools that the police believe were used to kill the victims. One of the arrested was the grandfather of some of the murdered children.

“It appears that they were members of a religious cult that performed rituals and appeared to be responsible for the crime,” Baloyes said in the statement.

The cult called itself the “Church of God,” he said.

Baloyes added that local authorities were investigating to see if anyone else was missing but found no further victims.

