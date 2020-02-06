Officials from the city of Lynchburg monitor College Lake Dam closely under the supervision of floods

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:11 AM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 7:11 am EST

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Water Resources officers closely monitor College Lake Dam during Thursday’s flood watch.

We’ll be watching the conditions at College Lake Dam closely. If any problems are found, we will notify the public immediately. Keep an eye on this site and the local media and sign up for Lynchburg Alerts to stay up to date. https://t.co/QQJSdokyrE pic.twitter.com/f9ESQmJzaW

– Lynchburg Water Resources (@ LynchburgH2O) February 5, 2020

According to the department’s Twitter page, employees will monitor the dam in the next two days.

Campbell County is one of several counties in Virginia currently experiencing a tsunami.

College Lake Dam was a major problem for Lynchburg city officials.

In August 2018, the dam suffered significant damage from flooding and led to the evacuation of an estimated 150 residents who lived nearby.

After the major event, city officials and Lynchburg University worked closely with experts to carry out temporary repairs and install real-time monitoring equipment to prevent future emergencies. However, the dam was still a danger.

Plans to remove the 85-year-old dam were announced in December 2019.

Since then, engineering firm AECOM has been running a preliminary technical report with short road closures along Lakeside Drive to evaluate the best options for removing the dam and restoring the lake bed.

This part of the project is expected to take around 18 months.

A separate dam planning phase is being coordinated with the city of Lynchburg to build a four-lane bridge over Blackwater Creek that will replace the current Lakeside Drive route that crosses the dam.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.