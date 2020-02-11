Officially certified gold from Porter Robinson & Madeon

A few months younger than four years Porter Robinson & Madeons The collaborative hit “Shelter” was officially awarded gold.

Madeon shared the news about his Instagram stories last week. A gold-awarded record from RIAA for achieving 500,000 sales or equivalent. That may sound strange considering that the song alone has 129 million streams on Spotify, but the RIAA counts 1,500 on-demand audio and / or video song streams as 10-track sales or 1-album Sale. So it comes out 860,000 or so.

Taking into account the streams from YouTube, Apple Music and the actual track sales, it will probably not be long before the track is platinum (1,000,000 sales or equivalent).

🌟 Animal shelter is officially worth its weight in gold! 🌟

Congratulations to the boys and best friends, @porterrobinson & @madeon

We are very proud of that! hehe pic.twitter.com/Tgphm0ewV3

– Reporter Robinson (⚬⃔⚬ ⚬⃔⚬ ℕ) (@djfoxxtrott) February 7, 2020

Listen to “Shelter” below and help bring it to platinum!

