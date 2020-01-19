January 18, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) – An official thwarted an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside one of Atlanta’s largest shopping centers, police said on Saturday evening.

Two suspects were arrested after trying to rob someone in a parking garage outside Lenox Square Mall, Jeff Glazier, Atlanta’s chief police officer, told the news channels.

Although the dispute took place in a parking garage, social media footage showed frightened shoppers looking for cover in the mall.

Glazier said the suspect who was shot refused to drop his gun and asked a police sergeant to shoot him twice. The suspect is in serious but stable condition, said Glazier.

No officers were injured and the robbery victim was not seriously injured, Glazier said.

The police did not disclose the names of the two suspects, but said they appeared to be in their early 20s.

