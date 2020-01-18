Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

The security guard Odell Beckham Jr. hit on the buttocks has changed his mind. After a warrant was issued, he decided not to file a complaint.

This message was first reported by NOLA.com. The New Orleans police are now able to overturn the arrest warrant because the security officer is on file and claims that it is not a criminal case.

The incident that got Beckham into trouble happened in the LSU locker room after the Tigers won the national championship. The policeman he slapped on the buttocks spoke to an LSU player about extinguishing victorious cigars that were not allowed in the locker room when Beckham appeared from behind and seemed to hit his butt (see here).

It was the second major controversy that Beckham was involved in that night, the other was the money he distributed to LSU players after their victory.

It will be interesting to see if the district attorney actually decides to overturn the arrest warrant because he broke the record on Friday and cracked Beckham Jr. and asked him to turn himself into the police.