Officer Michael Dean Killing receives indictment for manslaughter

Lee Merritt Twitter

A Texas police officer has been charged with homicide in December in the death of unarmed motorist Michael Dean. According to KWTX10, officer Carmen DeCruz was arrested on Monday. His tire was set at 500,000.

DeCruz has been on administrative leave since the 2nd meeting that 28-year-old Dean left with a bullet in his head after a traffic stop. DeCruz is expected to remain on paid leave until he is charged.

In a statement from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, DA Henry Garza said, “The Texas Rangers investigation has developed facts and evidence that support the elements of manslaughter.” Dean’s family and lawyer disagree.

Speaker on behalf of Dean’s family, attorney Lee Merritt issued a statement to BET.com on Monday afternoon. In it he said: “The Dean family finds this indictment completely inappropriate, given the evidence available in the case. Dean was shot in his temple by a closed door seconds after he was persuaded for a minor traffic violation. We demand that the correct costs are followed. “

Details of the case are still being investigated by the Texas Rangers, but early reports confirm that Dean was unarmed when DeCruz stopped him. A bodycam video shows that DeCruz approached Dean’s vehicle after what is described as a brief “chase” in the arrest warrant statement.

The officer orders Dean to turn the vehicle off while pointing his gun at Dean with his finger on the trigger. While DeCruz pulls the keys out of the ignition with his left hand, he pulls the trigger with his right hand and hits Dean in the head. The blow killed the young father whose daughter celebrated her 6th birthday on the same day he died.

This is Te’yanna with her father #MichaelDean. She became 6 years old on 12/2/19. Her father saved to give her the perfect birthday cake for the princess! She will not eat that cake quickly, because that same day @TempleTXPolice shot her father in the head during a traffic stop. He was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/eJzWj3yPFh

S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) 10 February 2020

The full investigation into Dean’s death is likely to be completed by the end of February.

SUBJECTS: News Carmen DeCruz Michael Dean Police Brutality

