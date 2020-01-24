Officer dies after being dragged by leaked vehicle in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (WAVY) – Newport News police officials said an officer died of his injuries after being dragged by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday evening during a traffic stop near the Monitor-Merrimac Overlook park.

Newport News police said the incident occurred around 6:47 p.m.

Police said the officer had stopped traffic in block 1400 on 16th Street.

During the meeting, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car, the police wrote in a statement.

The vehicle fled and crashed nearby, police said on 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The driver was arrested after the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew will hold a press conference on the officer’s death at 10 a.m. at the police station, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

No further information will be released before the press conference, police said.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Newport News police officer who was tragically killed this evening while on duty. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the brave officer and to the men and women of the Newport News Police Service. pic.twitter.com/5sKTjau7wj

– City of Hampton (@cityofhampton) January 24, 2020

