CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – At half-time it looked like the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team would improve to 4-1 at ACC street games for the first time in their history.

But the Hokies’ offense was fizzled out in the second half.

Boston College beat Hokies 61-56 at the Conte Forum on Saturday, shooting five games in the series.

Tech (14-6, 5-4) was held at its second lowest point of the season.

The Hokies only scored 25 points in the second half.

“I think it wasn’t as much what the Eagles did to us as … what we did to ourselves aggressively,” said tech coach Mike Young. “Our move was terrible. Our ball move was terrible. I can’t imagine how many times we had a negative assist-turnover ratio as we had today.

“You get what you deserve. And we deserve what we have.”

Tech came in second place nationwide, but had more sales (14) than assists (11) on Saturday. It was only the fourth time this season.

The Hokies started on Saturday with the lowest turnover per game (9.5). Their 14 sales on Saturday have been the biggest for Tech since the Hokies flipped the ball 14 times in a loss to Duke on December 6th.

Did the Eagles (10-10, 4-5) Tech force these sales?

“Nothing difficult about what they’re doing. So no,” said Young.

Six of Tech’s sales went into the second half, two of them in the last two minutes.

“We’re in a hurry,” said Tech Point Guard Wabissa Bede.

BC recorded eight in-game steals.

The Hokies led 31:26 at halftime, but shot only 35.7% off the field in the second half.

“We started to be more selfish,” said Bede, who had nine points, five assists and four steals. “In the first half we all played together and made the extra pass and we got open blows.

“The ball stuck to us more (in the second half) and we didn’t move that much.”

Tech was 6 out of 12 from the 3-point range in the first half, but went 1 out of 9 (11.1%) from that distance in the second half.

“Our ball movement, our player movement was bad,” said Young about the 3-point problems in the second half. “They guarded some things very well. But our ball reversals and things we get over and over again were terribly sloppy with some of those moves.”

Tech’s only 3-hand second half came in the last minute.

“They sprinted to the shooters (in the second half),” said Bede.

The Hokies’ eight 3-point points were the lowest total since Tech on January 4 in Virginia.

“They are such an elite 3-point shooting team, we tried to change as much as possible to score them inside,” said BC coach Jim Christian, whose team did a four-game skid. “The problem in the first half with the 3-point shots was that they were deducted from our sales.”

Tech had 11 points less than BC in the first half. But BC only flipped the ball three times in the second half.

Landers Nolley II, which scored 15 points and four sales, and Nahiem Alleyne (10 points) were the only two-digit Hokies.

Nolley, who declined an interview after the game, and Tyrece Radford did not start the game because they missed the team bus and were too late for a shootaround on Saturday morning (the team’s first trip to the arena on Saturday). The duo went into the game at 14:35.

BC shot 47.6% off the field in the second half, 4 of 7 of them out of 3 points.

“We were just trying to throw the ball around, make multiple drives so that the defense could move and only one wide-open shot was fired,” said BC Sophomore Jairus Hamilton.

Hamilton had a career high of 23 points and a career high of five threes.

“When good college players keep the ball open, good college players shoot,” said Young. “(Hamilton) made two 3s without the competition we need.”

After 46:40, the Eagles took the lead 10: 3 to take the first lead in the second half at 50:49 with 4:17.

“Second half, … they played a little bit harder than we did,” said Alleyne.

Radford scored to give Tech a 51-50 lead with 3:42 to go.

But Jared Hamilton won with two show jumpers to bring BC 2:46 in the lead. BC went the rest of the way.

Jalen Cone later sank Tech’s only 3-pointer in the second half to narrow the lead to 59-56 by 29.6 seconds.

After Bede missed a jumper, Jairus Hamilton made two free throws with 12.5 seconds remaining to seal the win.