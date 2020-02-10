Offensive attack force Michigan Hockey vs. Wisconsin

The hockey team from Michigan will be blazing hot in 2020 and the hissing did not stop at the weekend against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Friday’s game was an absolute attack on the Michigan attack, which repeatedly found the back of the net.

In total, the Wolverines scored eight goals on Friday, including three by freshman Nick Granowicz, who recorded his first hat trick ever.

Jake Slaker registered 4 points on 1 goal and 3 assists, the first 4-point game from a player from Michigan since 2018. Michigan won the game by 8-4 on Friday.

The Michigan attack remained strong on Saturday, achieved a 3-1 lead after 2 periods and won the game 5-3. The Wolverines shot 79 shots during the two game series and ensured that every game remained under pressure from start to finish.

The Wolverines are now an incredible 6-1-1 in 2020 and have now risen to No. 25 in the Pairwise Rankings. Michigan is now number 6 in the Big Ten, but is one point behind Notre Dame number 5 and only four points behind Michigan State, Ohio State and Minnesota, all of which are tied for 2nd place.

Michigan had a slow start to the season, but saying they turned the corner would be an understatement, the team currently plays some of the best hockey in all the NCAA.

The 13-12-3 Wolverines next series of games will be against Michigan State, the first will be on Friday at East Lansing, while the second will be at Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, the “Duel in the D” vs.. Sparty. You can follow Friday’s game on the Big Ten Network and Monday’s tilt at Fox Sports Detroit. Michigan has six regular season games left before the Big Ten Tournament starts on March 6.