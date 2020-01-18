Off-road vehicle over Beijing's Forbidden City provokes outrage

BEIJING – A Chinese woman sparked outrage through social media in her country by posting photos of herself and a friend with a Mercedes-Benz on the Forbidden City site in Beijing. The reaction apologized to the management of the 600-year-old former Imperial Palace in China.

Vehicles have been banned since 2013 to protect the cultural dignity of the vast area and its hundreds of historic buildings, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The palace was home to the Qing and Ming emperors who ruled China for almost five centuries.

“The Palace Museum was deeply concerned and sincerely apologized to the public,” said a Friday night post in Weibo, a popular service similar to Twitter.

The four photos showed public perception that people with relationships in China enjoy special privileges, although it was not clear whether the unidentified woman came from an influential family. The photos showed two young women in sunglasses and a black Mercedes SUV on a sunny winter day in front of the towering gate of the highest harmony.

The woman said in another post that she and her friend had enjoyed the palace without the usual crowds on a Monday when it was closed, the state-run Global Times reported. The posts have been deleted and she has not replied to a message sent to her Weibo account.

A man identified as the owner of the vehicle told Beijing News that the woman was a friend who had been invited to an event at the palace and that some guests were allowed to enter the site. The newspaper contained audio clips of the interview in an online video post.

The issue went viral on Friday. A Weibo user said that the rich and powerful in China can do what they want. Some asked why the woman had privileges that were not granted to heads of state who had to get out of their vehicles and go to the palace, the Global Times said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,