Off-duty Margage firefighter accused of shooting in Super Bowl blocks

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Margate Firefighter was arrested last week for his role in a Super Bowl Sunday shooting in Cooper City.

The off-duty firefighter, identified as the 39-year-old Margate Fire Rescue Lt. Lorne Brown, is the alleged shooter in the shooting, which took place during a block party for Super Bowl LIV on 2 February.

He was ordered to be held without a bond after he appeared before a judge on Friday.

Lorne Brown appears in Bonds Court 7 February 2020. (WPLG)

A newly obtained arrest warrant reveals additional details about the shooting.

Neighbors in the area of ​​Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court in Cooper City had closed a roadway during the gathering to watch the big game.

According to the victim, 22-year-old Simeon Brown, who is not related to the shooter, some partygoers got angry when he was driving through a roadblock.

Lorne and a police officer outside the City of Miami service, both armed, approached Simeon’s vehicle with drawn guns.

Simeon, fearing his life, tried to drive away when Lorne shot two shots on the driver’s side window.

There were a total of four people in the car, including Simeon’s brother, his girlfriend, and another friend, who is a Miami-Dade School Board policeman.

According to the arrest warrant, the block party illegally blocked the roadway and impeded traffic, because the city of Cooper City did not allow it.

“Instead of clearing the roadway so that no one could possibly be injured, Lorne armed himself and the partygoers blocked the roadway even further with the help of two (2) trucks,” the warrant explains.

After the shooting, Lorne told the delegates that he was worried about the children and partygoers, that they could be hit by passing cars.

Although the concern was considered valid, the warrant states “party visitors were not entitled to dispel that concern by firing incoming vehicles at gunpoint.”

Lorne is confronted with several charges, including attempted murder of the first degree and severe assault with a firearm.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said that Lorne has been working in the department since August 16, 2004. Since then he has been suspended.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.