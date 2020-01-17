Of the last four NFL coaches, Andy Reid is the runaway Kansas City Chiefs

Of the coaches in the Final Four of the NFL, Andy Reid is the runaway.

Only the Kansas City coach was the first man in a Super Bowl. Only Reid is on the verge of having a resume worthy of the Hall of Fame. Only Reid has been around for a few decades.

As Mike Vrabel from Tennessee, Matt LaFleur from Green Bay and Kyle Shanahan from San Francisco look at Reid and his career success, they also realize that anyone who wins the NFL title will do so for the first time as a coach.

No, despite his longevity as coach of the Eagles and the then Chiefs and his 15 trips into the postseason, Reid never won the Lombardi Trophy.

“Listen, you’ve known me for a long time. I think more about the players than about myself,” says Reid. “Now that’s where I’m going. I’m trying to get the boys ready. I’ll make sure I’m done. Then I’ll go play.” I don’t really see it that way: it is rather a disappointment for the other teams, they have pulled their tails and have come up short. ”

What Shanahan and LaFleur can certainly admire about Reid is his forward-looking approach on the offensive. Both are punishable and rarely withdraw. While Reid was a bit more conservative – at least until Patrick Mahomes appeared – Shanahan and LaFleur rarely get shy with the ball.

Vrabel has a defensive background after winning three Super Bowls as a linebacker in New England. Although no one who has seen how he caught passports, even for a touchdown in the 2005 game against Reid and the Eagles, can forget his hand on the Patriots’ offensive.

That is hardly the only connection between this quartet.

The relationships between Niners and Packers coaches are profound. LaFleur worked under Shanahan in Houston, Washington and Atlanta before going his own way. LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is the temporary game coordinator in San Francisco and was blocked by Shanahan in the past offensive season when Matt wanted to hire him as the offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

“It’s always a little different just because you’re close to the other person,” says Shanahan. “I know Matt and Mike are as close as brothers as most people with siblings are, but it really doesn’t matter.” There’s a lot of talk about it and stuff, but I mean there is no feeling when the game goes on, there is no feeling when you learn and prepare.

“Everyone cares about the other person. I know if we weren’t there he would move for his brother, just like if I didn’t go against my father (longtime coach Mike Shanahan) I would always move for him. But I know if you compete against each other it doesn’t matter. Everyone has a job to do and everyone is pretty competitive and wants to win. “

Matt LaFleur also has a very close relationship with Robert Saleh, the 49er’s defense coordinator. They were roommates as graduate assistants in Central Michigan and have been close friends ever since. Saleh recommended LaFleur for his first NFL job as a Texan quality control assistant in 2008/09 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

“I was playing with him the other day,” says LaFleur. “I asked him to call me. I texted him. I said, ‘Hey, would you call me? I have a few questions about your defense. “

“That was the last part of the communication.”

Shanahan also spent a year as an offensive coordinator in Cleveland when Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was head coach in 2014. Shanahan resigned from his job after one season and moved to the same position in Atlanta.

Vrabel has no connections in this way. He is the only one of the four to have won a Super Bowl.

“I think there are always experiences from which you can draw as a player,” says Vrabel. “I mean, I did that.” I have been in the National Football League for 14 years and I don’t even know how many playoff games there were but it was a good preparation experience and I really focused on what brought us when we started different points of the season. And then there are things I need to do as a coach to make sure we’re ready. “

