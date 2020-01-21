Of the. Campbell proposed bill to limit gun control legislation

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST / Updated: Jan 20, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST

RICHMOND, Go. (WFXR) – Del. Ronnie Campbell of District 24 responded to Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration for Monday’s rally by introducing a new bill to limit gun control legislation.

Fearing that this year’s Lobby Day demonstration might repeat the violence seen in Charlottesville in 2017, Northam announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15 that guns would be banned in Capitol Square from Friday, Jan. 17 through Tuesday, Jan. 21.

In response to the governor’s declaration, Campbell introduced House Bill 1689, which says any legislation will be considered “an unlawful infringement on the right of the people to keep and bear arms” if it:

“Impose any tax, fee, or stamp on any firearm, ammunition, or firearm component;

Requires the registration of any firearm, ammunition, or firearm component;

Requires any person to register as an owner of a firearm, ammunition, or firearms component;

Prohibits any person from possessing, using, or transferring a firearm who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm; gold

Requires any person to surrender his firearm, ammunition, or firearms component who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm. ”

Furthermore, the bill states that, “Any person who knowingly deprives or attempts to deprive another person of such other person’s right to keep and bear arms by enforcing any law… shall be liable for an unlawful deprivation of a person’s constitutional rights and such injured person shall be entitled to damages, including punitive damages, and in the discretion of the court to an award of the cost of the litigation and reasonable attorney fees in an amount to be fixed by the court. ”

LATEST STORIES:

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.