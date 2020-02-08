Oduduwa sons cannot stop 1,000 bombs – Fani-Kayode reacts when the explosion shakes the Ekiti government’s house

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to the explosion in the government building in the state of Ekiti.

DAILY POST reported that the incident occurred at 7:40 a.m.

Information Commissioner Olumuyiwa Olomilua confirmed the incident and said that it took place on Saturday morning at the explosives disposal office in Ado Ekiti.

He confirmed that there were no casualties and the area was secured without further threats.

In response, Fani-Kayode’s Twitter page warned those targeting “Sons of Odudwa”.

According to him, no amount of bombs can prevent Oduduwa’s sons from exercising their right of defense.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Those who sent a signal in Ekiti by detonating a bomb should know that not even 1,000 bombs can prevent Oduduwa’s sons from protecting themselves from taking control of their own destiny and exercise their right to self-defense and self-defense at the right time. NO FEAR!