Odisha woman born with 19 toes and 12 fingers establishes new Guinness World Record

63-year-old Odisha resident Kumari Nayak, born with 31 fingers and toes, is ready to enter the Guinness World Records book.

Kumari beat the previous record of Devendra Suthar, 47, who was born with 14 toes and 14 fingers. He was registered in the record book in 2014.

However, what hurts the Odisha inhabitant the most is the fact that she has been branded as a “witch” by her superstitious neighbors.

Kumari lives in the village of Kadapada in the Ganjam district of Odisha. She has 19 toes and 12 fingers when she was born with a condition called polydactylism.

This condition occurs when a baby forms too many fingers and toes in the womb during the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy.

Polydactylism is a rare condition and affects up to one in a thousand babies born worldwide.

However, it can be corrected with surgery.

Odisha: Kumari Nayak, a 65-year-old woman who lives in the village of Ganjam in Kadapada, was born with 12 fingers and 20 toes. Dr. Pinaki Mohanty, surgical specialist, says, “It’s a Polydactyly case, but it’s not that unusual. One or two people in every 5000 ppl have extra fingers.” pic.twitter.com/ZjGfZ90hqB

– ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Kumari said in an old interview with ANI: “I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents in the neighborhood believe that I am a witch and stay away from me. ”

To hide her condition from the neighbors, she usually stayed inside.

According to surgeon surgeon Dr. Pinaki Mohanty are 20 toes and 12 fingers very rare.

He told the desk: “This is a case of Polydactyly, with extra fingers from birth. This is caused by a mutation in genes. “

