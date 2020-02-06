Odion Ighalo – The football player who turns Nigerians into Manchester United fans

He may not be a global superstar, but Manchester United’s new addition is still influential enough to convince fans to change the team they support.

Odion Ighalo’s loan period from Shanghai Shenhua to the Premier League Club was one of the biggest surprises during the January transfer – and the move made waves in his home country of Nigeria.

The 30-year-old already has experience in the Premier League and played 99 times for Watford between 2014 and 2017. However, the response to Ighalo’s signing of the contract shows that Manchester United continues to have a worldwide appeal.

“It was crazy because all the news in the past few days was about my deal with Man United,” said Ighalo on the club’s website. “Even in the street where I grew up, they have parties and celebrate Ighalo’s signing for United.

“They sent the video to me, I just laughed and was happy because many of them support Man United and some other teams in the Premier League.

“But they said they were moving to United because of me because they have a very large fan base in Nigeria. That’s why I’m happy about all of this and they are with United from now on. “

When Ighalo makes his Manchester United debut, he’s the first Nigerian to write history.

Many saw the latest signing as a sign of desperation from Manchester United, which will be without striker Marcus Rashford by the end of the month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to lead the club into the Champions League.

However, Ighalo’s impressive record of 39 goals in 99 games for Watford means that he won’t listen to the naysayers and will wear the red jersey with pride.

“I am really proud. I am happy because people keep sending me messages:” I know this is very big, you will be the first Nigerian to play for United. It’s a good record for you in your career. “

“I know you’ll know what we’re talking about when you’re done with football because I’m just so emotional, so I don’t think too much about these things. I just want to start and start playing and the team to help you do well. “

‘Dreams come true’

As is apparently common when a media-trained player signs for a club, he often tells his new employers that it has always been his “dream” to play for them.

For Ighalo, however, this is actually the case.

He instructed his agent to do everything possible to ensure that he could sign for United.

“I am very happy. First of all I want to say thank God for the fact that this has happened and for me a dream will come true because I know that when people join a team they say that they dream of it for them To play as a team, ”he says.

“Mine wasn’t. I supported the team at a young age. People who know me, even in Nigeria, and even when I was

“I told my agent I wanted that. I want to come here. He said, “You will receive a cut in United’s salary. I said,” I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much the wage cut is, make it possible. “

Ighalo remembers growing up in his home country and cheering on Manchester United with his football-loving siblings when Andy Cole scored goals for the club in one of his most dominant eras.

These glory days are like an eternity for fans who have left the club far behind their English and European competitors.

Ighalo readily admits that the thought of never having a chance to join his youth club has never occurred to him, but he is determined to help United reach his previous heights while in Manchester.

“People are very supportive of Man United in Nigeria, so I developed this love because all of my siblings are Man United fans,” he says.

“I never thought this would happen, but dreams come true, so I’m very happy to be here and this will be a big and good challenge for me in my career.”