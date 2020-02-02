Odion Ighalo greets “mad” to Manchester United as a “dream come true”

Odion Ighalo has described his move to Manchester United as a dream come true.
The former Watford striker arrived in Manchester from China on Sunday, following his move to the Shanghai Shenhua deadline.
Ighalo, 30, who grew up as a fan of United who idolizes Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, joins the Old Trafford club for the rest of the season.
“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed about Man United since I was a child,” Ighalo told Sky Sports when he arrived in Manchester. “This is now the reality. It has been crazy, but I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me.
“I am happy to work hard with the team and to finish very well this season.”
Ighalo rejected the claims of another Premier League club to become a member of United, where he will help address a brief injury problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Nigeria international scored 16 times in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford before moving to Changchun Yatai in January 2017, and two years later to Shanghai Shenhua.
