Odell Beckham Jr Warrant May Be Disposed, Officer Decides Against Pressure Charge After Odell Slaps His Butt

Well, Roomies, it looks like Odell Beckham Jr. could be off for this one! While no concrete decision has been made yet, the official involved in the butt-slapping incident has decided against pressing charges, reports CBS Sports.

As we previously reported, a warrant was issued for Odell’s arrest after he was seen on camera slapping the butt of a security officer after the LSU championship game. For now, the warrant remains outstanding, but there is a good chance it will be remembered.

Apparently, the security officer involved signed an affidavit saying he did not plan to press charges against Odell for the incident, which is obviously a good thing for Odell Beckham Jr.

As we previously reported, the New Orleans Police Department obtained a warrant for Odell’s arrest after he was seen on video slamming the security officer’s buttocks. Even though things seem to be fun and games, the authorities don’t mind!

Authorities have reportedly issued a warrant based on simple battery against Odell. A police spokesman said police had demanded the charges after the video went viral.

