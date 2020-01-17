A warrant was issued by the New Orleans police for Odell Beckham Jr. Following a complaint from a security guard who said Cleveland Brown’s wide audience hit him on the ass.

ESPN reports that New Orleans Police Department official Juan Barnes has confirmed a SuperDome security official’s complaint about the LSU’s national championship win against Clemson in New Orleans on Monday (January 13).

The exposed video shows Beckham tapping the security guard’s buttocks in the locker room of the LSU after the game.

“We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter,” said ESPN in a statement on Thursday (January 16). “You are working with the relevant authorities to address the situation appropriately.”

A simple battery is defined according to Louisiana law as a battery that was used without the victim’s consent. The penalty may include a fine of no more than $ 1,000 and a sentence of no more than six months, or both.

In the same game, Beckham distributed bundles of money to LSU players after the win, which would violate the NCAA rules.

The LSU issued a statement saying, “We were immediately in contact with the NCAA and SEC when we learned that some of our student athletes had been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student athletes NCAA and the SEC to correct the situation. ”