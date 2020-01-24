Ode to the metal rat

This Saturday, January 25th, is Lunar New Year when we leave the year of the pig behind – and enter the year of the rat. In particular, it is the year of the metal rat. A zodiac year has never felt so appropriate, but it faces eons of propaganda against rats. Rats are only vermin; We are masters of the universe. Rats are disgusting; we long to be pure. Rats carry diseases; We’re doing a detox. Rats have always been classified as low. But aren’t we joking when we think we are above them?

This year of the rat it’s time for a rat reassessment.

I live in New York and I am literally above rats. But I’m also next to them below and generally surrounded by them. The rat is a constant companion in New York. Walking down the street means seeing rats. Waiting for the subway means seeing rats. Entering a building means entering a fortress, a fortress where the walls are full of rats. We see them. We hear you. We feel it psychologically. There they promenade every morning on the subway tracks. Run out of garbage bags, jog along the gutters. Bouncing around the edges of an abandoned construction site. Dig into recycling, where they lick our pizza boxes clean.

This inspirational rat, the New York street rat, is commonly referred to as the brown rat. It is not a rat that is easily deterred.

Can we really accept that it should work that way? A rat would never.

It is the rat that the underground authority, the MTA, has been dosing with medication to make them sterile since at least 2013. It works? Hard to say; A couple of rat lovers can produce 15,000 offspring in one year. There is no New York Mayor without a special rat policy: in 1997 Rudy Giuliani spent the city’s millions on rat traps and poisons, a desperate attempt to get votes in the neighborhoods that hated him. Michael Bloomberg, Mayor of Stop-and-Frisk, was relatively gentle on rats: in 2010 he reduced the budget for pest control in the city – right in the middle of what some called the rat boom. Bill de Blasio cheerfully watched city workers shovel dry ice into a rat building in 2018 as part of his $ 32 million plan to “make the world’s largest city the worst place in the world to be a rat” as Eric Adams announcing a new type of rat trap, he proudly showed the journalists a bucket of rotting rat bodies.

However, rat sighting reports to the city hotline only go up. And that’s just the people who bothered to call.

In New York, a rat is said to mean an epidemic. It is a failure of the infrastructure, of hygiene. This performative killing of rats is supposed to be for us. However, it is not clear that New York elites like our poorest human neighbors as much as rats. While De Blasio iced rat caves and called for “more rat corpses”, the New Yorkers were driven out of their own homes. The city’s house prices have practically doubled in the past decade – a catastrophe for the 3.5 million New Yorkers who have low-wage jobs. No wonder that almost 80,000 New Yorkers are homeless. Last year almost 40 percent more people died without a home than in the previous year. Meanwhile, another side effect of gentrification flits around our feet: the rats were washed out of their hiding holes by continuous building. New York’s real infestation is speculative real estate.

Can we really accept that it should work that way? A rat would never.

There is a story about the rat in Chinese mythology: the rat is the first animal in the zodiac, the beginning of a new 12-year cycle. According to legend, the Jade Emperor ran the animals to claim their command in the zodiac. The rat knew he could never win and took the faster, stupid ox with him. When they reached the finish line, the rat jumped off the ox and landed in front – won the race and secured its place.

Let’s take a moment at least this year to learn from these lively creatures. Yes, New York rats can be quite greasy. But it’s not her fault. They endure their way as we do. They grab a slice. They get their kicks. There are uptown rats and downtown rats, and the two stay separate because neither species likes Midtown. Giuliani insulted them, Bloomberg dismissed them, and now they circle Bill de Blasio. There’s a reason why the giant, inflatable Scabby the Rat has become an icon of union protest posted outside of construction sites labeled “Inside Union Breakup”: Rats send a message, from small to large. Everyone seems to want to see rats dead, but New York’s endurance is two million strong.

I have a confession: in the year of the pig I kicked a rat. I was in Williamsburg after an overpriced dinner, and a scarf was so tightly wrapped around my head and neck that I could hardly look down. I blindly swung my boots over the garbage-covered sidewalk when my foot hit something. I stumbled, almost fell; I felt a weight on my boot like a large, wobbly beanbag. The beanbag screamed. I shouted. I kicked. It struggled against my ankles before finally loosening and falling onto the street.

This enema was disturbing, like looking in the mirror at the end of a rough night. But mostly I felt guilty. Who should we live here in this place to create perfect conditions for an exciting life and then throw rats around as if it weren’t their city?

You have to give it to rats, the immortal proletariat of the animal world. They always nibble, always undermine, always move and reproduce too quickly to be stopped. They run and stroll, climb and search. You are shameless. You are determined. The rats will find a way. So let’s think a little racy this year. Let’s find a way to embody their energy: plunge wildly underfoot, too low to be reached by our enemies.

Madeline Leung Coleman is a writer and editor in Rat Town, USA.