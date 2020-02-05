Obtained status of election bonds from different political parties in sealed coverage: EC to SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it has received the status of submitting election bonds from various political parties, including the BJP and Congress, in a sealed envelope.

The EC has submitted a statement in the top court under the April 12 last year direction of the top court asking political parties to receive all details of funds through election bonds to the survey panel in a sealed lid.

“Following the same (order), the India Election Commission has received sealed covers from different political parties (national, state and registered and unrecognized parties) …”, the EC said in its statement.

The statement contains a list of 105 political parties, including national, state units of national parties, state parties, registered unrecognized parties, who have submitted sealed election bond details to the EC.

“It is further argued that, as far as the submission of an annual audited report by the political parties to the India Election Commission is concerned, a list of the current status of submitting audited financial statements of the political parties is attached,” said the certified statement.

The EC has submitted the sworn statement in the funds submitted by an NGO and others looking for a stay in the Center’s electoral system, 2018.

The polling panel has made it clear that, as a constitutional authority, it does not propose to “take up controversial issues or participate in legitimacy because these are matters between warring parties”.

The Supreme Court had refused in April of last year to suspend the electoral system of the Center for 2018 and had made it clear that it would allow an in-depth hearing on resources, since the Center and the EC raised “serious issues” with “huge” regarding to the holiness of the electoral process in the country “.

The court, which would decide to advocate the ‘Association of Democratic Reforms’ of the NGOs to suspend the issuance of election bonds or to publicize the names of donors, had said that the plea for weighty arguments and the counter-argument was detailed had to be heard. .

Under the scheme, election bonds can be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or an entity based or based in India.

A person who is an individual can purchase election bonds individually or together with other people.

Only parties that are registered under Article 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and who have obtained no less than 1 percent of the votes during the last general elections for the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, are eligible to receive election bonds.

According to the notification, election bonds are only withdrawn by an eligible political party through a bank account with an authorized bank.

The Center and the EC had taken opposite positions in the court on political financing, with the government wanting to maintain the anonymity of bond donors and fighting the survey panel for revealing donor names for transparency.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.