Obour announces his entry into politics; Ready to compete in the nuclear power station primaries at Asante Akim South

Former President of the Union of Musicians of Ghana (MUSIGHA), Bice Osei Kuffour, known as Obor, has announced his entry into the political arena and his intention to contest the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ) in the riding of Asante Akyem South.

According to Obour, he would choose the nomination forms on Tuesday January 28 to begin the trip to represent the inhabitants of his hometown in Parliament.

“I am very pleased to announce today January 24, 2020 that I, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), have firmly decided to challenge the NPP primaries in the riding of Asante Akyem Sud to serve my people and help improve the electoral fate of the great new patriotic party (NPP) before the 2020 general election when it gave the green light, “said the former president of MUSIGHA in a press release.

“After very thorough consultations with my creator (God), my immediate family, my friends and my loved ones, the call to me to avail myself of an overwhelming service.”

“I was not very clear in my mind at the time because I had other competing considerations,” he said.

Nominations were opened on Monday January 20

The primaries are scheduled to take place on April 25, 2020.

