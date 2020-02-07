Obongjayar never stops in his “10K” video

In the two years since Obongjayar dropped his last EP, BasseyHe has worked extensively with Danny Brown and the Everything Is Recorded collective. However, he also experienced a period of immense tension and division, which was slowly reflected in his own solo music. Releases his third EP today Which way is forward? seeks answers in global chaos.

Obongjayar traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to shoot the video for the EP track “10K”, which premiered below. In the video, the British-Nigerian artist is a man who can “never settle down” and is caught between the worlds. He watches muscular bodybuilders train and grind lapdancers in dark nightclub pools. “I wake up every morning and run,” he sings in his husky language, which is typical of him. The video reflects the energy of someone trying to prove themselves in a new place.

Obongjayar said to The FADER via email: “’10K’ is a song about survival. Do you want to be better for yourself and how fast do you have to move if you want to achieve that? Whether you work with 9-5 or what whatever If you are an immigrant looking for better options, you have to act quickly: the world changes at lightning speed, adjusts to the pace or is run over.

“Which way is forward? is a project that touches the cleaning of houses, looks inside and reconciles your demons. It is a project that asks the question: What are we doing at all? Because it feels like we tried everything and went in all directions and always end up where we started … chaos. ”

To listen Which way is forward? below.

<noscript><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/gb/album/which-way-is-forward/1495559645?app=music" height="450" frameborder="0"></noscript>