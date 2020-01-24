Obiano announces new minimum wage in Anambra

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced that he will pay the new minimum wage starting January 26.

Obiano made the statement during the inspection of the 5.3 km Eziowelle-Umunnachi-Afor Igwe roads in the local government regions of Idemili South and Dunukofia.

According to him, the new implementation of the minimum wage will improve the socio-economic status of the state and increase the income generated internally (IGR).

He stressed the economic importance of implementing the new minimum wage, stressing that improving the well-being of workers was the top priority of his administration.

Governor Obiano, during the inspection of the Eziowelle-Umunnachi-Afor Igwe roads, currently under construction, observed that certain structures would be affected during the execution of the works.

He noted that traffic congestion on the old road would be reduced, especially during festive periods, when construction of the road was completed.

The Governor stressed the commitment of his administration to continue to connect communities by building roads; urging locals to support entrepreneurs.

The project manager, Daniel Ekene, said that the project had been awarded last year.

Ekene said they had started demolishing the existing drainage system, which generally caused flooding in the area, adding that they had done 1.5 km of drainage.

He assured people that the project would be completed by May.