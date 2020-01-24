Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + series stops when scripts are rejected

The Hollywood reporter reports that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + show is paused. Reduced episodes and script changes are required.

THR emphasizes that Ewan MacGregor and Deborah Chow remain connected to the project, but a replacement for the writer Hossein Amini is sought.

The Disney + and Lucasfilm Star Wars series aimed at Obi-Wan Kenobi was put on hold when the companies tried to retrofit, as several sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The efforts with which Ewan McGregor wants to repeat his role as a famous Jedi Knight were in the upheaval of pre-production.

The project had Hossein Amini and a director in Deborah Chow, who became the first female Star Wars director thanks to her work on Disney’s lively series The Mandalorian. Sources say the show even tested actors against McGregor.

Sources report to THR that the scripts – only two were written – and the story became a problem and that the entire package was dropped. Lucasfilm is now looking for a new author who can write the series. At the same time, according to sources, the project is being switched from six to four episodes.

It’s unclear when the show will start up again, though insiders emphasize that McGregor is still holding on to the star and Chow is still a director. Disney had no comment.

The development follows social media rumors from a week ago that the series was canceled. These positions turned out to be premature, but showed that the project faced problems.

It is unclear why scripts became a problem so late in the process. A source reported that the Kenobi story was similar to that of the Mandalorian when he saw the Jedi Master put a protective hand on a young Luke and possibly even a young Leia, which may reflect how the Mandalorian took Baby Yoda under protection would have.

In my opinion, the crew working on the production at Pinewood Studios in north London was at least briefly notified and the operation was stopped.

This new problem complements the Cassian Andor series, developed by Tony Gilroy, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gave up his planned Star Wars film series, Rian Johnson’s trilogy continued, all Star Wars spin-offs were also discontinued, and the performance of Episode IX was weaker than expected.

The only known active development of live-action Star Wars is the celebrated Mandalorian’s second season. Kevin Feige is also known to produce a still unknown project.

While the current development will be a problem for many readers, Star Wars is certainly at a time of uncertainty and at a crossroads. We can only hope and observe with half a glass that the delay is a necessity to deliver quality over quantity.