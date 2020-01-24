Four mothers who were evicted from a previously vacant house in Oakland, California last week have been given permission to return home after speculators agreed to sell the property to a non-profit organization.

On Monday (January 20), it was announced that Wedgewood Inc. would sell the home to the Oakland Community Land Trust, which buys and repairs affordable housing.

mayor Libby Schaaf announced that the group plans to allow women from the Moms 4 Housing group and their families to return to the property. The city helped negotiate the agreement with the Land Trust and Wedgewood after it published a backlash against the evictions.

Wedgewood has also agreed to work with the city to negotiate a preemption law for all of its other properties in Oakland, the city said in a statement from the city, NBC News.

According to Carroll Fife Wedgewood, from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, will give the city, the Land Trust, or other community groups the first chance to buy the homes “so they can stay affordable over the long term.”

The mothers received broad support from members of the community to the governor. California’s CEO Gavin Newsom praised the activists for their efforts.

“Wedgewood was and is open to thoughtful and targeted discussions,” said the spokesman Sam Singer said in a statement. “After we regained Magnolia Street, we had talks with Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Libby Schaaf and City Councilor Larry Reid. This led to progress that everyone should agree to. This is a step in the right direction to address homelessness and housing shortages in Oakland. “

Moms 4 Housing had previously brought the matter to court with a ruling in favor of Wedgewood. The sheriff’s MPs arrived early in the morning to drive them away and arrested two of the mothers and two of their followers.